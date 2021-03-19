Over 6.5K COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County since start of pandemic

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported nearly a dozen new COVID-19 cases on Thursday afternoon.

According to Public Health 11 county residents tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 6,507 since the start of the pandemic.

One year of COVID-19 in North Country: St. Lawrence County emergency medicine expert reflects

Out of the positive cases, 116 remain active and six are hospitalized. Additionally, 6,299 cases have been released from isolation.

As of March 18, 92 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.

North Country Orthopedic Group to expand surgeries to Ogdensburg, Carthage through local partnership

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing appointments can be made by calling the following between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.: