Over 600 Jefferson County residents in mandatory quarantine following COVID-19 surge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is currently seeing a rapid rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

The County confirmed eight new positive infections on Monday.

There have been 471 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

30,364 total tests

29,893 negative results

471 positive results

388 individuals recovered

644 individuals in mandatory quarantine

413 individuals in precautionary quarantine

77 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalization

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: