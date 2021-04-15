Over 6K Jefferson County residents have recovered from COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. Doctors at Kyoto University Hospital said Thursday, April 8, 2021, they have successfully performed the world’s first lung transplant from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from the COVID-19.(NIAID-RML via AP, File)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 6,000 Jefferson County residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

This was confirmed by Jefferson County Public Health on Wednesday as the recoveries now stand at 6,063. However, since the start of the pandemic, 82 Jefferson County lives have also been lost to the virus.

Jefferson County has also recorded 14 positive tests on April 14.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

92,713 total tests

6,275 positive results

2.3% positive, 14-day average

6,063 individuals recovered

236 individuals in mandatory quarantine

34 individuals in precautionary quarantine

119 individuals in mandatory isolation

5 hospitalizations

0 nursing home cases

6 assisted living cases

82 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

ABC50 spoke with Jefferson County Board of Legislator Chairman Scott Gray on April 12 to discuss the county's status with infections and vaccinations.