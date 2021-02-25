Over 6K St. Lawrence County COVID-19 cases confirmed since start of pandemic

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 6,061 since the start of the pandemic.

Sadly, an additional County resident also lost their life due to COVID-19. There have been a total of 81 COVID-19 relate fatalities in St. Lawrence County.

Of the total number of positive cases:

5,503 have been released from isolation

477 are currently active

17 are currently hospitalized

As of February 24 there have been 216,693 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: