Over 6K St. Lawrence County COVID-19 cases confirmed since start of pandemic

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 86 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 6,061 since the start of the pandemic.
Sadly, an additional County resident also lost their life due to COVID-19. There have been a total of 81 COVID-19 relate fatalities in St. Lawrence County.
Of the total number of positive cases:
- 5,503 have been released from isolation
- 477 are currently active
- 17 are currently hospitalized
As of February 24 there have been 216,693 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132