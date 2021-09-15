Over 70 college representatives joining JCC’s Higher Education Day on Oct. 4

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students in the North Country will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from colleges and universities next month.

The Jefferson-Lewis Association for Counseling and Development and Jefferson Community College will host Higher Education Day on October 4 in the JCC McVean Center Gymnasium. This day-long event will feature representatives from two and four-year colleges, both public and private, and representatives from the Armed Services.

According to JCC, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions regarding admission requirements, degree programs, financial aid, campus life, extracurricular activities and housing.

The event will include a day session for high school students from 10 a.m. to noon and an evening session from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, a financial aid presentation will be held during the evening session from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. in the Jules Center Amphitheater Room 6-002.

Higher Education Day is open to anyone thinking of attending college classes or furthering their education. Admission is free. For more information, contact Andrianna Crawford at the Indian River High School guidance office at 315-642-008, or JCC Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437.