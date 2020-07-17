Over $700,000 in USDA Rural Development Funding for Four North Country Towns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced over $700,000 in funding will be directed to four North Country towns.

The USDA rural funding will help with infrastructure improvements, business development, and other projects.

The town of Burke, the town of Constable, the town of Waddington, and the town of Huevelton were all selected for funding.

“Financial assistance such as this is crucial in keeping our aging fleet up-to-date to continue on providing highway maintenance services to our local community,” said Travis McKnight, Waddington Town Councilman.

“This rural development funding will play an important role in assisting our communities with their investments and projects, and I look forward to seeing the impact it has,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.

The awards from the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program included:

$202,000 to the town of Burke to purchase a new plow truck

$209,000 to the town of Constable for a new plow truck

$217,000 to the town of Waddington for a new plow truck

$89,000 to the town of Huevelton for a new loader and snow pusher.

