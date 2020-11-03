ALL NEW YORK RACES

Over 76% of requested North Country absentee ballots have been returned

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 3, but many in the North Country have already been returned.

As of October 30, over 16 thousand requested absentee ballots were returned by voters registered in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County. The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail in New York State was October 27, 2020, and all ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and returned by November 10, 2020.

Specific absentee ballot data for the tri-county region is featured below.

MailedReturned% Returned
Jefferson9,1756,77873.9%
Lewis2,1541,63475.9%
St. Lawrence10,1408,11380.0%
Total21,46916,52576.97%

Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County Absentee Voter Data, updated: October 30, 2020

For New York State, 2,286,047 absentee ballots were mailed with 1,236,404 being already returned.

