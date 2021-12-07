Over 800 COVID cases in Jefferson County remain active

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As of Monday, hundreds of COVID-19 cases remained active in Jefferson County.

This was confirmed in a COVID-19 report from Jefferson County officials on December 6. The report confirmed that 272 COVID-19 cases were identified over the weekend, resulting in 801 cases remaining active in the county.

Of the total active cases, there are 29 Jefferson County residents confirmed to be hospitalized with the virus on Monday. There were also 1,247 in mandatory quarantine. The county’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate is now 10.1%

Jefferson County did not report any new COVID cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, as well as any new deaths over the weekend. There have been 132 COVD-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The update on Monday followed a monthly index report from Jefferson County officials detailing COVID data from November 2021. The report confirmed high levels of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewaters in Watertown, the Village of Carthage and West Carthage and the Thousand Islands Central School District.

These levels meant that COVID-19 was quantifiable indicating of active transmission of the virus, with needed immediate remediation. These results were last submitted on November 29, 2021.

Officials also warned residents that the risk for contracting the virus is increasing even among the fully vaccinated. Experts are now urging residents to get all COVID vaccinations, including a third dose for immunocompromised and the booster dose for eligible individuals.

Jefferson County also remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. To combat the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County Public Health Service issued a list of recommendations to follow.

This includes staying home if feeling ill and isolating if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or awaiting test results.