WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of drivers in the North Country were ticketed over the Memorial Day holiday weekend through the statewide traffic enforcement campaign.

The special enforcement period led by New York State Police began on Friday, May 27 and ran through Tuesday, May 31, 2022. During the campaign, law enforcement utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols and tickets for distracted drivers.

Overall across New York, over 213 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated and 808 crashes were investigated which killed eight people.

In the North Country region, State Police Troop B issued 887 tickets during the enforcement period, including 12 DWI arrests. The violations are broken down below:

Speed: 242

DWI: 12

Distracted Driving: 15

Child Restraint/ Seat Belt: 84

Move Over: 12

Total (including other violations): 887

The Memorial Day Weekend traffic enforcement was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Full results from the campaign can be found on the New York State Police website.