Over 83K confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, new PSA provides details on unemployment benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is creating 500,000 test kits for the state at no charge amid a nationwide shortage of test kits and swabs.

The state received the first batch of test kits on Monday and will continue to receive 25,000 kits per day. The state also received a donation of 100,000 tubes from Corning, which is providing an additional 500,000 tubes to the state at a reduced cost and expedited delivery. Puritan has sold medical swabs to the state.

New York State has currently tested 220,880 individuals, 15,694 of which were tested yesterday alone.

New York City playgrounds will close in an effort to address the problem of individuals not adhering to social distancing protocols.

Governor Cuomo announced a new PSA that provides information on how to apply for unemployment benefits and reassures New Yorkers that in the case their unemployment filing is delayed, they will still receive full unemployment benefits.

The Governor also reminded New Yorkers to complete the 2020 Census online, by telephone or by mail.

“New York has been very aggressive on testing from day one – so far we have tested more than 220,000 New Yorkers with more than 15,000 new tests every day – and it has helped us slow the spread of this virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “Rapid testing is the fastest way to return to normalcy and get the economy back up and running, and will also help end the anxiety that has become the most oppressive part of this situation. We now have new testing capacity in New York thanks to donations from Regeneron and Corning so we can continue our work to plan forward and prepare for when the apex of the curve hits our healthcare system. In the meantime, New Yorkers must continue to comply with all social distancing protocols and stay home as much as possible to prevent spreading this virus to others.”

There are currently 83,712 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

