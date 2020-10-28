Over $8M in funding announced for 7 North Country towns

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Federal funding has been announced for seven towns in the North Country.

Over $8.5 in United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development funding has been announced for towns in the North Country. This funding is to help expand economic opportunities and the creation of additional jobs.

Towns receiving funding will include:

Town of Dannemora – $857,000 for a new building

Town of Moira – $223,900 for a new plow truck

Town of Lawrence – $213,000 for a new plow truck

Town of Parishville – $2,438,000 for a new fire station

Village of Malone – $4,296,000 for a new Department of Public Works facility

Town of Hammond – $370,000 for a new town office building

Town of Brasher – $180,000 for a new grader

The USDA Funding was announced on October 28 by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

“I am excited to announce this significant funding that will return valuable tax dollars back to the North Country in order to assist with the completion of these important projects,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Rural development funding through USDA has allowed several North Country communities to upgrade infrastructure, improve facilities, and complete a variety of other projects.”

