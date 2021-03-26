Over 90 COVID-19 cases remain active in St. Lawrence County

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to St. Lawrence County Public Health 91 COVID-19 cases remain active in the county.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 update which also confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases.

Out of the positive cases four are hospitalized and 6,387 cases have been released from isolation.

As of March 23, 94 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.

Additionally 257,867 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Testing appointments can be made by calling the following between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132