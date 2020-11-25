Over 900 remain in quarantine due to COVID-19 in Jefferson County; 13 new cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health is reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 638 positive results
- 465 individuals recovered
- 984 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 646 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 168 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 3 hospitalizations
- 2 COVID-19 related deaths
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gym owner in Erie County slapped with $15,000 fine after violating new COVID restrictions
- 7 tips on how to safely buy and use gift cards this holiday season
- New legislation to expand Medicare access to chiropractic care
- St. Lawrence County Head Start granted over $1.7 million in funding
- Carthage High School, elementary school students test positive for coronavirus
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.