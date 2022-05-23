NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Plattsburgh and Adirondack Community College have been awarded $922,561 in grants through the U.S. Department of Education’s Upward Bound program.

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the grants are the first year of funding in what will be a five-year grant for the Upward Bound Program at both institutions. The purpose of the program is to provide fundamental support to prepare students to enroll and graduate from college.

The program serves high school students from low-income families and families in which neither parent holds a bachelor’s degree and supports participants with academic tutoring, postsecondary education counseling, financial aid information, and other support in their preparation for college entrance.

A specific breakdown of the funding is listed below.

$312,480 for SUNY Plattsburgh’s Adirondack Schools’ Upward Bound Program, which will serve 63 students at seven high schools in the region

$297,601 for Adirondack Community College’s Rural Upward Bound Program, which will serve 60 students at eight high schools in the region

$312,480 for Adirondack Community College’s Upward Bound Program, which will serve 63 students at five high schools in the region

Congresswoman Stefanik announced the funding on May 23 and said she looks forward to the grant supporting students.

“Today, I am announcing over $900,000 in taxpayer dollars will return to our district to support these excellent higher education institutions as they equip the next generation of students for postsecondary success,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “The Upward Bound program provides critical support for students preparing for higher education, and this funding will go a long way to help students in our district succeed.”

More information on the Upward Bound program can be found here.