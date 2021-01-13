Over 970 COVID-19 cases remain active in St. Lawrence County as deaths, cases increase

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has again confirmed an increase in both COVID-19 related fatalities and new cases.

Sadly on Wednesday, Public Health confirmed that COVID-19 deaths increased by one and cases increased by 70.

There have been 3,428 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 973 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 2,403 cases have been released from isolation and 24 are currently hospitalized. There have been 52 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of January 11 there have been 156,575 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

