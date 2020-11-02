Over 980 grams of Opium poppy pods seized at Syracuse Airport

Opium pods seized at the Syracuse, N.Y. Airport. (photo:U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A shipment destined for New York Sate was seized at the Syracuse Airport.

United States Customs and Border Protection have reported the seize of opium-poppy-pods in a shipment at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport on September 3.

CBP Officers reported that a package described as “dried table decorations” was selected for additional screening. Upon inspection, Officers discovered 989 grams of loosely packed poppy pods.

After being tested by the CBP Laboratory and Scientific Services, it was determined that the products contained codeine and morphine.

The full report and confirmation by U.S. Customs and Border Protection was released on November 2, 2020.

