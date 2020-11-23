Over the weekend: 18 new COVID-19 cases in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Public Health has reported a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lewis County on Friday, one new cases was confirmed on Saturday and five COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday.

There have been a total of 289 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country, 108 of which have been associated with a religious gathering cluster.

Of the 289 positive cases, 223 have recovered. There are 410 individuals under quarantine, 63 are under isolation and four are hospitalized.

16,177 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Lewis County has reported three COVID-19 related deaths.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.

Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.

