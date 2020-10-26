Over the weekend: 37 new COVID-19 cases in Lewis County, almost 700 in quarantine

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County saw a major increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with individuals in quarantine reaching almost 700.

17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, 15 were confirmed on Saturday and 5 on Sunday. There have been a total of 122 cases in county since the virus hit the North Country.

Of the 122 positive cases, 71 have recovered. There are 698 individuals under quarantine and 51 are under isolation.

7,228 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County with a total of 12,265 tests performed.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

