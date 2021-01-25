Over Weekend: Jefferson County exceeds 4K COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 case surge.
Sadly over the weekend, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that six County residents died from COVID-19. Additionally, 135 new cases were confirmed, resulting in over 4,000 since the pandemic began in early March 2020.
As of Sunday, January 24, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 4.102 positive results
- 3,468 individuals recovered
- 1,291 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 305 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 556 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 23 hospitalizations
- 39 COVID-19 related deaths
- 15 nursing home case
- 1 assisted living cases
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
- The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.