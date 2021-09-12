Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day Sept. 15 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alliance for Better Communities is hosting the Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day on September 15 in Watertown. The event will take place at the Watertown City Hall at 245 Washington Street under the canopy from noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The purpose of the day is to remember and honor the lives of those who have passed, as well as celebrate those who have struggled and are recovering from addiction. There will be an official signing of the Overdose Awareness Banner at the event and attendees will also have the opportunity to place a footprint bearing the name of a deceased loved one.

The event will offer a free Narcan training and free harm reduction kits for those who attend. There will be several featured speakers at the event including the Master of Ceremony Stephen Jennings who is the Chairman of the Alliance for Better Communities and Jefferson County Legislator James Nabywaniec who will be reading the proclamation.

There will also be remarks from New York state Assembly member Mark Walczyk, Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills, Sheriff Colleen O’Neill from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Charles Donoghue from the Watertown Police Department, persons in recovery and family members. Fyne Print Williams will be the featured artist of the event.

More information can be found on the Alliance for Better Communities Facebook page.