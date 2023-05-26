ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has experienced eight known overdoses from drug use within 24 hours, according to a joint press release issued by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff, Public Health, Addiction Services and Emergency Services.

One of the overdoses was fatal, according to officials. The drugs involved include cocaine laced with fentanyl, marijuana laced with fentanyl and an unknown substance. Officials say multiple doses of Narcan were used on several individuals. There is the possibility of additional unconfirmed overdoses at this time.

Officials say that individuals using drugs need to understand that no drug is safe and any drug could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl and xylazine. They are stressing the importance of giving Narcan, stating that it is critical to administer when someone has overdosed.

Fentanyl and xylazine are often mixed with other drugs. Officials say that multiple doses of Narcan may be necessary. They are urging everyone to be trained on using Narcan. It is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose and is available for free.

Free Narcan kits and training are available by contacting St. Lawrence County Addiction Services at 315-386-2189 or by email at narcan@stlawco.gov. Test strips are also available.

Narcan can begin to reverse an opioid overdose until emergency service personnel arrive. St. Lawrence County officials are encouraging people who use drugs to take preventative measures, such as having naloxone on hand, testing any drug for fentanyl before using, not using alone, and calling 911 if they suspect an overdose.

If Narcan is admitted outside of a medical setting, it is strongly recommended that the individual

seek immediate medical attention for their safety.

The following resources are available to assist those who have substance use disorders with treatment and recovery:

St. Lawrence County Addiction Services: 315-386-2189

The Valley Recovery Center: 315-541-3057

St. Lawrence Health: 315-261-5395

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-5169

Citizen Advocates: 315-713-9090

Community Health Center of the North Country Road to Recovery Program: 315-535-1325

Reachout of St. Lawrence County, Inc.: 315-265-2422

NYS HOPEline: 1-877-846-7369 or text 467369

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 without fear of an arrest if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.