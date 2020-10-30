Owner of Ithaca Hummus speaks to authenticity, creates voting campaign for local community

ITHACA, N.Y. (WWTI) — You might recognize it from the shelves at your local grocery store, but the history has nearby ties.

Ithaca Hummus, a business local Central New York, started at the farmers market in Ithaca N.Y in 2014.

Ithaca Hummus at the Ithaca Farmers Market, 2014

One of the first batches of Ithaca Hummus

From there, the company took off and products can be found at chain retailers across the country. According to Ithaca Hummus Founder and CEO Chris Kirby, Ithaca Hummus is now the fastest growing hummus company in the country.

However, Kirby aims to keep the mission of the company authentic and real, focusing on the people they serve.

Earlier this fall, the company announced that November 3, election day, would be a paid holiday for all Ithaca Hummus employees.

“I think a lot of people may look at and say, ‘well you could give people a couple hours to go and vote, but there’s really more to it than that,” stated Kirby. “There is a tremendous responsibility that comes along with the freedom and the privilege to vote. Specifically just educating yourself on who are you voting for and why.”

To emphasize voting in the upcoming election, the company also launched a campaign on both social media, partnering with a local organization.

The campaign was titled “Ithaca Votes” and called for street art project proposals which focused on getting people to the polls.

Kirby stated that “initially weren’t sure what the response would be. We thought, maybe a thousand dollars and maybe we could have an impact. But we were so amazed by the level of participation and proposals we received.”

In total, the campaign helped to fund seven projects now going up in Ithaca, N.Y. One of the projects, featured below, embodies the message “vote for our children, and our children’s children.”

But why launch these campaigns. Chris Kirby urged that this is a factor in keeping his brand authentic, and giving back to his community, even as the company hits a national scale.

Watch the full interview with Ithaca Hummus’ CEO and Founder Chris Kirby above.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.