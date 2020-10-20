Owner offering reward to locate 300 yards of commercial gillnet stolen from Chaumont Bay

LYME, N.Y. (WWTI) — The DEC is requesting public assistance regarding a larceny case in Jefferson County.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers have reported that 300 yards of commercial gillnet were stolen from Chaumont Bay. A gillnet is a all of netting that hangs in the water column and is used to catch fish.

The approximate location was confirmed in the vicinity of Long Point State Park, in the town of Lyme, in Jefferson County.

According to the DEC, the net was taken between the hours of 12 p.m. on October 4 and 8 a.m. on October 5.

Additionally, the owner is offering $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the responsible individuals.

Those with information regarding the incident are instructed to call Investigator Mark Malone 1-877-457-5680 or email r6.dispatch@dec.ny.gov and reference case number 20-058814.

