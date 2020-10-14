UPDATE: Owners confirm location of stolen Clayton boat

FISHERS LANDING, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following reports of a stolen boat from a local restaurant, the owners have provided an update.
Boat owner Lindsey Russell confirmed on October 13, 2020 that the boat stolen from Foxy’s Restaurant outside of Clayton, was located around 5 p.m.
The boat was reported stolen on October 12 around 1 a.m.
