UPDATE: Owners confirm location of stolen Clayton boat

Stolen Clayton Boat (photo: Zachary Russell)

FISHERS LANDING, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following reports of a stolen boat from a local restaurant, the owners have provided an update.

Boat owner Lindsey Russell confirmed on October 13, 2020 that the boat stolen from Foxy’s Restaurant outside of Clayton, was located around 5 p.m.

The boat was reported stolen on October 12 around 1 a.m.

