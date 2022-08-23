CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents are searching for their missing horse.

According to a notice posted by the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, a horse has been reported missing from Macomb Settlement Road outside Clayton, New York.

The notice stated that the horse is a 20-year-old Bay, Paint, mare and answers to the name “Nacoma.” The horse is also blind in one eye, is very stocky and is 15.2 hands high.

A photo of the horse can be found on the Fire Department’s Facebook.

Those with information are asked to call 315-649-5134, 315-778-8473 or 315-778-1249.