Pain Management Physician joins Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health System has announced that a new pain management physician has joined its team.

According to SLH, Ricardo Baez, PA, has joined the Pain Management team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Baez is joining the Hospital with experience in treating pain management patients.

In this role and a Pain Management Physician, Baez can examine patients to determine the cause of discomfort and develop a treatment plan to minimize pain, order physical or occupational therapy and recommend ultrasound-guided trigger point injections, the use of TENS stimulators and other alternative methodologies.

He shared his excitement on joining the St. Lawrence Health System after watching Dr. Lai Kuang, MD, perform procedures.

“During my interviewing process, I was given the opportunity to see Dr. Kuang perform three Interventional pain procedures. While observing the interventions, I embraced his passion for medicine, care, and concern for his patients, and his gentle demeanor towards his staff. I immediately identified with these attributes, as they are my signature approach in helping pain management patients,” shared Baez.

Baez earned his degree through the CUNY Harlem Hospital Physician Assistant Program, New York, NY. He is certified in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, and Basic Cardiac Life Support.

Ricardo Baez, PA officially joined in Pain Management Team at Canton- Potsdam Hospital in June of 2021. His office is located at the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Campus, 49 Lawrence Avenue, Potsdam.