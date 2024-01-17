CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two men are facing felony drug possession charges after a traffic stop in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Deputies charged 25-year-old Cody Gibson of Dickinson Center and 28-year-old Brandon Mossow of Massena after a traffic stop on U.S. Route 11 in Canton allegedly found 2,450 fentanyl packets and 15.1 grams of cocaine.

The two were charged with a pair of counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance each.

The duo was arraigned in the Norfolk Town Court. Mossow was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail on $5,000 cash bail while Gibson was released under probation supervision.

Courtesy of St. Lawrence County Sheriffs Office