DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man and woman have been arrested following an incident involving campers in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office alleged that on May 13, Syracuse resident’s William D. Anderson and Liana M. flack entered campers on Austin Road in the Town of Diana, and took items from inside without permission.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the pair also damaged a door while entering one of the campers.

Anderson and Flack were both arrested on August 11 on four counts of Burglary in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, both classified as felonies.

Although they were released due to the New York State Bail Reform, Anderson was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office due to several warrants. Flack also had a warrant with the Carthage Police Department and was turned over to them.