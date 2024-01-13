FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two Fort Drum gates will be operating under holiday hours for the weekend.

Fort Drum officials have announced the following gate closures in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Col. Michael Plummer Gate will close at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, and will reopen at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Gate will close at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, and will reopen at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. Note: When WSAAF Gate is closed, those who need to access the airfield should use the Gas Alley Gate and traverse Bomporto Bridge.