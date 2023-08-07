NEWTON, N.J. (WWTI) – A pair of men that murdered Corporal Hayden Harris were sentenced to life in prison on Friday, August 4 in Sussex County New Jersey.

Former Fort Drum solider Jamaal Mellish, who served with Harris on the base, and accomplice Hannan Aiken were also given 30-year terms for carjacking and kidnapping, 10 years for unlawful possession of a weapon and five years for hindering apprehension. All of these sentences will be served concurrently.

New Jersey state law said that both must serve at least 85-percent of their sentences before being eligible for parole. The pair were convicted in late June for the murder and kidnapping of Harris

Corporal Harris’s body was discovered on December 19 of 2020 in a wooded area in New Jersey. He was reported missing Friday, December 18, 2020 when he was on his way to Watertown to meet someone for a vehicle transaction. Melish and Aiken then kidnapped Harris from Fort Drum and drove him to New Jersey, where he has killed.

Sussex County prosecutors said that Mellish made no statement while Aiken showed some remorse and apologized for his actions. Both men will be eligible for parole in nearly 64 years.