Parent anonymously gifts St. Lawrence University $2.5 million

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University announced on Monday that it has received an anonymous gift totaling $2.5 million.

According to the University, this unrestricted donation was gifted by a St. Lawrence University parent to support “The Campaign for Every Laurentian” fundraising initiative.

Specifically the University confirmed that the parent is a member of the St. Lawrence’s Parents Committee.

“This supremely generous gift from a current Laurentian parent stirs in all of us a feeling of affirmation that we are doing high value work with indelible effect at St. Lawrence,” said SLU President William L. Fox. “We are so deeply grateful for the tangible and symbolic meaning of this form of assurance about the future of the University. This is another vivid example of our campaign bringing out the best in the hearts of St. Lawrence families.”

SLU stated that “The Campaign for Every Laurentian” helps to provide financial support to serve the University. Adding that unrestricted gifts to the endowment allow the University to apply its returns each year to current on-campus priorities.

Since the beginning of the Campaign, $73 million has been donated to the endowment. A majority of the funding has been designated to support endowed scholarships, research, professorship and travel funds.

“The Campaign for Every Laurentian” is the largest comprehensive fundraising initiative in St. Lawrence University’s history.