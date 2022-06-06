CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has received a donation that will benefit the campus’s mental health services and students’ wellbeing.

The donation was made by Jan Egbers who is the parent of Tom Egbers who graduated in 2021 from the university. The purpose of the $1.5 million gift is to provide financing that supports St. Lawrence’s health and counseling services, with a focus on the emotional wellness of student-athletes.

The fund will honor retiring long-time Head Golf Coach Mary Lawrence by naming the position the Mary A. Lawrence Head Coach for Men’s and Women’s Golf. Egbers explained the reason behind his request to honor Lawrence.

“During my son’s time on campus he experienced difficult events that impacted him deeply, and he feels fortunate and grateful to Mary who helped guide him through challenging times,” Egbers said. “The relationship between players and coaches is critical and Tom’s experience underscored the need for more dedicated resources to support counseling.”

Lawrence served as the head coach of the men’s and women’s programs for 23 years and built both programs into highly competitive teams, according to the college. They stated that the fund highlights the importance of player-coach relationships and meets the need for dedicated resources that support counseling at St. Lawrence.

“A proponent of the mental training of athletes, Mary emphasizes the health of each student-athlete. She recognizes the value in this type of preparation for success on the golf course and beyond,” the college stated in a press release.

Those interested in receiving more information on the gift or creating an endowed fund should contact the Executive Director of Major and Planned Gifts Terri Selby at tselby@stlawu.edu or 315-229-5542.