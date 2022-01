(WWTI) — A snowmobile accident in the Town of Lewis left a man with serious injuries Friday night.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Mark Simpson of Parish was operating a 2009 Polaris snowmobile when he was ejected and struck by another driver in his group. The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Simpson sustained lower-body injuries and was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.