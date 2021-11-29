Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District Superintendent retiring in June 2022

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District’s superintendent is finishing out his final year.

According to Parishville-Hopkinton District Superintendent Thomas Burns, Superintendent Dr. William Collins is set to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

District Superintendent Burns will now serve as a consultant and assist the District’s Board of Education in its search for the candidate to fill the superintendent vacancy. Burns stated that he will guide the district through a process that outlines qualifications, publicizes the opening and provides a timeline.

In this process, the Board of Education is seeking input from stakeholders and the community regarding questions, as well as potential candidates.

Burns stated that as the candidate pool is narrowed, the BOE will host a “Meet the Finalist Forum.” These forums have been scheduled for March 8 and March 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the District cafeteria.

As current Superintendent Dr. Williams is set to retire on June 30, 2022, the BOE is aiming to have the vacancy filled by June 2022.

Questions are to be directed to Thomas R. Burns at 315-386-4504 ext. 10150.