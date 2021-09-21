Parishville-Hopkinton Central School goes remote due to COVID-19

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A school district in St. Lawrence County will now follow remote instruction for the next week.

The Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District announced publicly on its Facebook that its schools transitioned to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases in the district. This was confirmed after several staff members, including bus drivers, were put into quarantine and isolation on Friday, September 17.

During this time, Parishville-Hopkinton has canceled its ALL PAWS after-school program. There will also be no “away” games during the week for sports teams. Parents and guardians were asked to make arrangements to transport student-athletes to the scheduled home games.

Additionally, the District will provide “to-go” breakfast and lunches from 11 a.m. to noon for enrolled students, A sign-up for meal pick-up is available online.

In-person instruction is expected to resume on Monday, September 27.

