PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parishville-Hopkinton has appointed its next superintendent.

At a Board of Education meeting on March 21, the Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District named Steve Coffin its next superintendent.

This was after PHCSD Current Superintendent Dr. William Collins confirmed his retirement at the end of the 2021-2022 school year back in November 2021.

Following Dr. Collins’ announcement, District Superintendent Thomas Burns served as a consultant and assisted the Board of Education in its search for the ideal candidate.

According to the District, Coffin currently serves at principal for the PHCSD pre-k through 12 building located in Parishville. He was appointed superintendent pending completion of contract negotiations.

Coffin will officially begin serving in his role as superintendent on July 1, 2022.