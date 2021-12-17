ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A student in the North Country has been nominated for the nation’s highest honors for high schoolers.

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa nominated 25 high school seniors on December 16 for the U.S. President Scholars Program.

One of the nominees was Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District Senior Leland Blevins, who was first nominated by local lawmakers. Blevins was then chosen by Commissioner Rosa to advance to the U.S. Department of Education for the general component.

“I am so proud of these hard-working, talented New York students and I am honored to nominate them for this prestigious program,” Commissioner Rosa said in a press release. “They are truly among the best and brightest, and I join our legislators in congratulating all of them on this honor.”

Blevins will advance with the 19 other nominees in the General Component and five from Career and Technical Education programs.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects honored scholars annually. This is based on academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations, transcripts, evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Invitations will be issued by the United States Department of Education in late January for those students nominated by chief State School Officers and from a pool based on scores on the SAT or ACT. Program semifinalists will be notified in mid-April and Scholars will be notified in May 2022.