HOPKINTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local students helped to give back to their community this holiday season.

Administration from the Parishville Hopkinton Central School District announced that its National Honor Society collected over 500 pounds of food during its Holiday Food Drive. This campaign was held from December 7 through December.

During the fundraising period, students collected non-perishable canned goods. This included items such as canned soup, canned fruits and vegetables, beans, pasta, pasta sauce, rice and instant mashed potatoes.

According to the PHCS, after collections ended, students and the Hopkinton Food Pantry delivered 17 boxes of items to community members. This took place on December 22, 2021.

A picture of all collections is included below.