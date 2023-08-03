CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police arrested a 48-year-old Parishville man after allegedly fleeing an officer.

Authorities said that Jeremai Montroy was pulled over after a traffic stop. An investigation determined that Montroy had an active arrest warrant due to a prior incident. Troopers asked Montroy to get out of the vehicle to be interviewed further regarding the warrant.

Montroy fled in his vehicle after failing to comply and sped off in his vehicle. State police started a pursuit and Montroy stopped the vehicle near his parent’s residence and fled into the wooded area. Troopers found the subject hiding in a shed.

Montroy was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Canton for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree and issued a vehicle and traffic ticket for speeding. The tickets are returnable to the Town of Stockholm Court for a later date in September.