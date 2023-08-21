MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 35-year-old Parishville woman is facing after allegedly falsely reporting an incident in Massena on Sunday, August 20.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs charged Abigail Remington with third degree Falsely Reporting an Incident. Remington was arrested at her home in Parishville after an investigation of a reported active shooter incident near Churchill Avenue in the Village of Massena.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is slated to appear in the Parishville Town Court at a later date.

The Massena Police Department, Massena Fire Department and New York State Police assisted sheriffs in the investigation.