ADIRONDACKS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the pilot parking reservation system at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve will resume on May 1 of 2022.

According to the DEC, the system was launched last spring to promote safe access to trails in the Route 73 corridor. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said he is excited for the system to be utilized once again after seeing its success in 2021.

“DEC and the Adirondack Mountain Reserve are gearing up to launch the second year of our parking reservation partnership using the valuable input shared by hikers, local leaders, and other stakeholders committed to making the Adirondacks safer and more accessible,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Tens of thousands of hikers and visitors successfully used the system last year and we will continue to work with AMR and others to build upon the progress we’ve made to encourage the safe, sustainable use of our trails to benefit both the recreating public and our natural resources.”

General Manager of the Adirondack Mountain Reserve John Schuler said the goals of the system is to improve the safety for all those who travel the Route 73 corridor, to provide fair and equitable access to parking for all levels of the hiking community, and to preserve and protect both public and private lands for future generations.

In its first year, the pilot parking reservation system accepted registrations from 14,200 New Yorkers, 6,600 registrations from people residing out of state, and 138 people from other countries. Additionally, 113 Canadian users registered last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is expected to increase as restrictions are lifted.

Reservations can be made as far as two weeks in advance and new bookings for 2022 will open on April 17. Users will be able to make reservations 14 days out on a 24-hour rolling basis.

Advanced parking reservations at AMR are available at no cost and must be obtained for single-day or overnight use, getting dropped off or picked up in the AMR lot by a vehicle, or arriving by bicycle. Seventy reservations, including overnight reservations, are available per day.

Walk-in users without a reservation are not allowed on the Reserve unless the users can provide a Greyhound or Trailways bus ticket from within the past 24 hours. Reservations are also required for access to the Noonmark and Round Mountain trailheads located on AMR property.

According to the DEC, 2021’s reservation system resulted in visitors’ use at AMR being more equally distributed throughout the week. The information is especially valuable to the DEC when evaluating how many visitors will be on the trails on weekends or holidays, and if dispersing visitors will help both minimize natural resource impacts from crowded trails and provide visitors with a more natural experience.

The pilot reservation program also dramatically reduced traffic congestion and the number of pedestrians walking on or along Route 73 which was a public safety issue.

AMR installed an automatic one-way gate to allow for late departures from the parking lot. AMR also implemented e-mail reservation reminders to help reduce the number of no-shows. Shortly after launch, the number of individuals permitted per reservation was increased to eight, and the booking window was adjusted, allowing reservations to be made up to 12 hours in advance.

AMR also moved the start time for the rolling two-week opening of future dates from midnight to noon.

More information about the Adirondack Mountain Reserve can be found on the DEC’s website. Those interested in registering can do so on the AMR website.