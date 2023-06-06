WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming concert in Watertown has been rescheduled for a later date this year.

The Parmalee concert that was planned for Friday, June 16 at the Watertown Fairgrounds has been rescheduled, according to a press release from the DPAO.

Parmalee will now be the opening act for Riley Green, who is set to perform an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 22 at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the Riley Green and Parmalee concert will go on sale on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m.

Those who purchased tickets for the Parmalee concert will carry over to the Riley Green concert at no extra cost, the DPAO confirmed.

Those seeking a refund are asked to call the DPAO Foundation Offices at 315-782-0044. More information on the DPAO 2023 Concert Series can be found online.