WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Bradley Street located in Watertown will be closed on Monday so water main repairs can be made.

According to the City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works, crews will begin repairs in the 500 Block of Bradley Street on June 21. The crews will specifically be working at 512 Bradley Street.

As a result, the northbound lane and the center lane in front of the address will be closed on Monday. The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. but the Watertown Water Distribution Department stated that they will provide updates if the work is not completed by that time.

Water Distribution crews stated that they will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control on-site while the project is underway. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes while the project is taking place and motorists traveling through are encouraged to exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.