Part of Central Street in Watertown closing for two weeks starting Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works will be repairing part of Central Street in Watertown starting September 20.

The street will be closed on Monday starting at 7 a.m. so the DPW can repair a portion of a sanitary sewer. As a result, the area between State Street and Huntington Street will be closed to traffic.

Local traffic will be permitted as far as Bronson Street from the North and Bigham Avenue from the South. The work is anticipated to be ongoing for two weeks.