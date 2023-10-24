WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More fall sewer work will cause disruptions for drivers in the City of Watertown.

Coffeen Street from North Massey Street to Court Street was closed starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 24. This is the stretch of road that is closest to the downtown area.

The project is slated to last today and Wednesday, October 25. The street will be re-opened at the end of the day to resume normal traffic patterns.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes for the duration of this project.