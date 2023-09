WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A portion of Mullin Street in the City of Watertown will see water service interrupted for part of Monday, September 25.

The 300 block of the street will be without water due to the last connections being made on a new water main on Holcomb Street. Parts of Holcomb, Mullin and Ten Eyck Streets will be blocked off to traffic during this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible. The City water department will provide updates.