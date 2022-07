ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A part of Route 179 in the Village of Adams is closed to traffic.

According to officials, the westbound lane of Route 179 between Route 11 and Quay Street began alternating lanes Monday morning.

The closure is due to a water main break that occurred at 8:50 a.m.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as new information is released.