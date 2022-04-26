WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown notified residents that part of Sherman Street located in the city will be closed starting Tuesday morning.

Specifically, one lane in the 1300 block of Sherman Street between Brook Drive and Iroquois Avenue West will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on April 26. The closure is due to work being done by the city’s Department of Public Works crew.

The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Until the lane is reopened motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and exercise extreme caution when passing through the area. Public Works crews will install temporary barricades, and signs, and have on-site flagmen throughout the project to establish traffic control.