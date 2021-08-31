West Main Street in Watertown closed starting September 1

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works crews will be in making road repairs in the 200 Block of West Main Street starting on September 1.

The area between Cooper Street and Davidson and the Main Ave intersection will be closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting on September 1 and will remain closed for the rest of the week. The DPW will be curbing and making sewer repairs on the area.

The DPW is encouraging residents to make arrangements to park on nearby side streets while the work is underway. Public Works crews will be following the standard protocol to establish traffic control on-site while repairs are being made. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and to exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.

The City of Watertown Department of Public Works will provide updates for future road closures and traffic advisories as work progresses throughout the project.