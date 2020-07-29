Participants wanted for the 2020 summer wild turkey survey

In this Monday, May 4, 2020 photo, a wild turkey crosses a field in Freeport, Maine. States around the country are encouraging hunters to hunt turkeys this spring despite social distancing rules. The hunt will look different than usual because of concerns about the virus. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging New Yorkers to participate in an annual survey.

The annual Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey tracks populations and estimates young turkey populations statewide. This statistics allows the DEC to gauge reproductive success and potential for the fall harvest.

“While New Yorkers are out exploring fields and forests close to home this August, reporting turkey encounters is a beneficial way to partner with DEC in our wildlife management work to monitor the population of this popular game bird and we encourage New York’s outdoor adventurers to participate in this annual survey,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Commissioner Seggos encourages New Yorkers to participate and use the survey as a way to get outside and watch wildlife. Survey participants will record the sex and age composition of all wild turkeys observed.

Those interested in participating can download a form directly on DEC’s website at Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey form (PDF) along with instructions and the data sheet.

